Taylor Swift has faced a lot of heartbreaks, but her fans stood by her and showered her with love during the dark phases. The worst possible was when she was only 18, and Joe Jonas broke up with her on the phone in only 25 seconds. Where does their relationship stand today? Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Tay and Joe dated each other for about 3 months, from July-October, 2008. The end was indeed brutal and Swift shaded her ex-boyfriend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she said, “I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Years later, Joe Jonas is sharing an update on his relationship with Taylor Swift. He appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and said, “I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool.”

Joe Jonas then spoke about Taylor Swift’s loyal fan base and quipped, “I hope to think they like me … No one f—s with the Swifties, you know?”

Taylor has in the past confirmed that her song “Forever & Always” from Fearless was about Joe Jonas after their split. But Joe Jonas now claims that they’ve moved on and the drama is now just a part of their past. “It’s been many, many years removed,” he added.

We wonder if Taylor Swift feels the same about their bond now.

Meanwhile, Tay is currently grabbing all the eyeballs over her relationship with Matty Healy. They have been spotted out on multiple dates and sources reveal they’re head over heels in love with each other.

Joe Jonas, on the other hand, is happily married to Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner. They’re blessed with two daughters.

