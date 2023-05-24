Former Beatles bass player Chas Newby has died at the age of 91.

Newby was a member of John Lennon’s first band, The Quarrymen, and news of his passing has been announced by The Cavern Club in Liverpool, where the Beatles first rose to prominence.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson explained: “It’s with great sadness to hear about the passing of Chas Newby.

“Chas Newby stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen.

“Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles. RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club.”

Beatles historian Mark Lewishon has also taken to social media to pay tribute to the musician.

Mark explained that he deputised for Stuart “on a few dates” and he described Newby as a “charming man”.

Mark Lewishon wrote on Twitter: “RIP Chas Newby, fill-in Beatle and fair chap. He deputised for Stuart on a few dates when the Beatles returned from Hamburg the first time, end-1960, including the momentous Litherland date. Latterly he’s been one of the Quarry Men too. A charming man, always a pleasure to meet. (sic)”

Lennon reportedly wanted Chas Newby to continue on tour with the band when they headed to West Germany in the 1960s.

However, Newby declined the offer to tour with the Beatles and he instead returned to university.

Speaking to the Sunday Mercury in 2012, Newby explained: “Music was never going to be a living for me. I wanted to do chemistry. John, Paul [McCartney] and George [Harrison], they just wanted to be musicians.”

Chas Newby eventually became a school teacher and later insisted that he didn’t have any regrets about his career choice.

He said: “People sometimes don’t believe me when I say I’ve no regrets. But I really haven’t.”

