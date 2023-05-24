G Flip’s wedding to Chrishell Stause was “the best day of [their] life”.

The 29-year-old music star married Chrishell, 41, in a secret Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month, and G Flip has revealed that they now plan to “get married every single year”.

G Flip told PEOPLE: “It was probably the best day of my life, and we had so much fun, and it was just super beautiful and super cute.

G Flip added, “It’ll forever be one of the greatest memories of my life. And we’re actually planning to get married every single year. I don’t know why more people don’t do that. Like, it’s your person that you spend like every day with. Wouldn’t you wanna have a party to celebrate your life every single year? So yeah, we’re gonna do it. We’re so into it.”

Chrishell Stause started dating G Flip after she split from Jason Oppenheim, her Selling Sunset co-star.

The actress actually confirmed their romance during the reunion episode of the Netflix show.

Chrishell Stause said at the time: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video [for ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’]. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it.”

Chrishell Stause also revealed that G Flip changed her entire outlook on love.

She told Vogue Australia magazine: “[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don’t have a type.”

