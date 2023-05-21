The world is aware of Taylor Swift’s feud with Kanye West. Unless someone is living under a pop culture rock, they have to know about the drama that went down between the two during the VMA Awards in 2019. But that’s not it. Their rivalry escalated further when the rapper released his song Famous and used Tay’s name in it offensively, as the songstress later denied knowing anything about it. However, back then, Kim Kardashian came into her ex-husband’s defence, and things went from bad to disastrous!

While reportedly Kim, Taylor and Kanye have dissolved their issues, their showdown grabbed a lot of attention in 2020. To know more, scroll on.

For the unversed, Kanye West released the track Famous in 2016. The lyrics of the song said, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that b*tch famous.” Obviously, Taylor Swift did not take this lightly and complained that she was unaware of the lyrics. Her rep released a statement that said, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, “I made that b*tch famous.’” But Kim Kardashian called out the singer and claimed that she was lying.

Kim Kardashian later responded to Taylor Swift’s allegations in a GQ interview and said, “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.” She also released a clip of a phone conversation between Taylor and Kanye where the singer apparently acknowledged the rapper’s intention of using her name in his song.

Taylor’s rep then issued a statement that said that the singer was not aware that Kanye intended to call her a ‘b*tch’ in his song. Kim took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “b*tch” was used without her permission.”

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Taylor Swift maintained that she always spoke the truth while Kim Kardashian maintained that she manipulated facts.

Phew… words are indeed mightier than swords! Let us know what you think of their old feud and for more information, stay tuned to Koimoi.

