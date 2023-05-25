From the past some time, Hollywood and Bollywood films are often subjected to piracy before or soon after their theatrical release. While the reports of newly-released movies getting leaked on Torrent and other sites make headlines every now and then, John Wick 4’s leak has come as a surprise for one and all. In a surprising turn of events, the 4th instalment that stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role has been leaked but not on torrent or other sites, in fact, on Twitter. Yes, you heard that right!

Co-starring Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson and others, the film is helmed by Chad Stahelski. It released on March 23 this year. A couple of days back, we reported that the film has entered $1 Billion club worldwide.

Coming back two months after its release, John Wick Chapter 4 full movie has now leaked on Twitter. Ever since the micro-blogging website allowed Blue Tick users to upload long videos, films like Shrek, Evil Dead and others have emerged. Following the same, a user reportedly leaked the Keanu Reeves starrer in high resolution in two parts and that had over 26 million views, 7900 retweets and more than 50,000 likes.

However, when we tried to look for the same on Twitter, we couldn’t get out hands on such Twitter link. The link seems to be disabled for all the reasons better known to them.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated John Wick: Chapter 4 with 4.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “The first John Wick movie released almost a decade ago, in 2014. the franchise set up an entire culture of assassins for us. It is a system with its own set of rules, obedience, and discipline and is supremely possessive of their existence. It was a story that out and out dealt in the grey and existed in the dark underbelly that connected almost the entire world. With no law or governments involved, it cleverly built its own power and welcomed the audience to suspend their disbelief and believe this world can exist too.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on John Wick: Chapter 4 getting leaked on Twitter? Do let us know.

