With everything that Kanye West does, and most of it bizarre, he tends to make news for all of it. Besides the very infamous presidential campaign, the man has been in the headlines for his very infamous divorce row with former wife Kim Kardashian. The beauty mogul, even after facing public scrutiny at the hands of her former husband Ye, had managed to stay silent and not give him any reply. But turns out Kim K cannot control it anymore and has decided to vent all the anger out now.

As per the latest episode of their popular show The Kardashians, Kim is in conversation with mother Kris Jenner, and she is venting out all that she has been through because of Kanye in the past many months. Post her separation from Pete Davidson, Kanye was quick to take digs at her in the public domain. His claims have been wild and some even jaw dropping. This is the same time he even spoke about her s*x Tape with Ray J.

Now as The Kardashians season 3 progresses, Kim Kardashian has decided to break her silence on the matter and speak her heart out while blasting Kanye West. The beauty mogul is now talking about how she has dealt with all that West has put her through and yet try to not let the kids get affected by the drama that was unfolding. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian has spoken about the stress she was facing at the time. “I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack,” she vented to her mom, Kris Jenner. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe all day. you know when you’re just on the verge of tears and it feels like you’re about to cry? That’s how I felt all day.”

She further couldn’t hold back her tears as she choked on them while talking about how Kanye West brought up her past s*x tapes with Ray J again and again. Kim Kardashian said, “Thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the f*** to call it — is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my sex tape ever will be. And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day I will appreciate that.”

Kim Kardashian further got clear and candid about how Kanye West would claim that she hooked up with Drake. For the unversed, Ye was multiple times at loggerheads with the Hotline Bling singer. “He was the one that started a rumour that said I was hooking up with Drake,” she pointed out. “Our whole marriage, he accused me of that publicly. So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most is going to publicly accuse me of having an affair our whole marriage? I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he’s a protector.”

It will be interesting to see how Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian Finally breaking her silence. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

