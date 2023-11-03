It’s going to be epic as two forces from Barbeinheimer, Ryan Gosling from Barbie and Emily Blunt from Oppenheimer, are all set to grace the big screens together in an action-comedy drama, The Fall Guy. The trailer was released a few hours back, and netizens are going bonkers to see the mind-boggling stunts and Ryan’s crazy comic timings. Scroll ahead to check it out!

Director David Leitch has already test-screened the movie, and The Fall Guy has received a great positive response. Talking about the test screenings, the filmmaker and producer revealed how the feedback impacted the betterment of the movie.

In a recent interview with Collider, director David Leitch said, Well, it’s testing incredibly well, and it is a crowd-pleaser. I think people love the chemistry between Ryan (Gosling) and Emily (Blunt), and they love how fun the movie is. Look, like Kelly said, he’s like a blue-collar hero. It’s an underdog story of a guy who self-actualizes into this superhero, and he gets to take down the bad guys and potentially, hopefully, get the love of his life back.”

David further exclaimed, “And so, as one of our cast members says, “If you didn’t enjoy this movie, you don’t have a soul.” [Laughs] It’s a really fun film that celebrates the below-the-line crews and, really, the blue-collar artisans that make the movies happen, and it’s a separation of movies and moviemaking.”

Further, the producer Kelly McCormick shared that they were worried about testing the movie as they didn’t know how the people were going to react. But explaining the truth, he said that the people wanted to walk into that world created by David and praised him for curating a world that makes sense.

Check out the trailer starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt here:

As soon as the video clip hit the internet, people reacted, screaming that the Oscars should start the best Stunt category as Ryan Gosling went all things above in doing the stunts. One commented, “The Oscars need the best Stunt category. They deserve all the love,” while another fan wrote, “Boys wake up, new personality just dropped.”

Another netizen penned, “A live-action Fall Guys movie was something we didn’t ask for but absolutely need.”

One of Ryan Gosling’s fans said, “Gosling in a comedic role ALWAYS kills. This guy is a master of humor with a cheat code of infinite charisma!”

One of the comments read, “This movie is a FINE example that the Oscars really need a Stunt Category segment. David Leitch, Sam Hargrave, and Chad Stahelski have truly outdone themselves with The Fall Guy, Extraction 2, and John Wick Chapter 4! All of them started as stuntmen themselves and are now directing one of the best action moments of modern cinema.”

The film revolves around Ryan Gosling, a Hollywood stuntman’s character who comes in as a stunt double in an action-packed movie for a star while showcasing his chemistry with Emily Blunt’s character in a light-hearted comedy drama.

The Fall Guy is going to hit the theatres on March 1, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Under 25-Year-Old’ Hunt Finally Comes To An End? He’s Reportedly Being “Exclusive” With Vittoria Ceretti & Here’s All We Know About Their Blossoming Romance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News