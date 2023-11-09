“Joey doesn’t share food,” but neither will your most-followed celebrities if you serve them a plate of their favorites. While we know a lot about their professional careers, relationships, and public controversies, have you ever wondered what your most admired icon gorges on? Scroll below as we share with you some interesting details today!

Well, the list is varied, and if you’re wondering, “What should I eat today?” – you’ve landed at the right place because some of these options will leave your mouth watering!

From Scarlett Johansson to Harry Styles and Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of 5 Hollywood celebrities’ favorite foods:

Selena Gomez

Pickles are a part of Selena Gomez’s life, quite literally! She grew up in Texas, and that’s where the obsession hails from. During the Kelly Clarkson show, the Rare Beauty owner revealed that she would have “pickled snow cones with pieces of grape” during her childhood. While that sounds like a weird combination, if Sel loves it, we must try!

Harry Styles

Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles’ love for Mexican food is unparalleled. He loves a good Taco, and you can guess what’s coming next? Guacamole! In fact, many wouldn’t know, but he used to cook meals for One Direction co-member Louis Tomlinson, including many tacos!

Styles had even once shared his love for miniature tacos in one of his 2019 tweets.

I pledge miniature tacos for all. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 6, 2019

Gigi Hadid

If you’re a foodie but haven’t tried Gigi Hadid’s famous pasta, you are missing out on some scrumptious food! The recipe is simple and requires easily available ingredients like tomato puree, garlic, onion, chilli flakes, cream, and vodka.

Gigi‘s favorite food went viral shortly after she shared the detailed process on her Instagram story in May 2020. There are thousands of recreations on the internet, and we must say, it’s worth a try.

Blake Lively

Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively’s love for desserts is known to all, but most wouldn’t know that she usually opts for eggs benedict, smothered in mayonnaise at breakfast. We have our reservations, too, but we would only know how genius of a dish it could be if we dig into one!

Which celebrity food are you more likely to cook for yourself?

