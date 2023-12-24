Seems like superhero films have been in decline for some time, and the year 2023 has been a testimony for the MCU – DC films that their superheroes need a booster pack urgently. From the lowest-earning DC film, Blue Beetle, at $129.28 million worldwide, to the lowest-earning MCU film, The Marvels, at $204.99 million worldwide, the figures have been bad.

This year has been a struggling year for the superheroes of the multiverses. Initially, when Marvel and DC launched their superheroes, it was a rampage. People had not seen something like this before. Despite the comic books, the superhero films were a golden discovery.

The declining love and eagerness for superhero films may be attributed to way too many reasons, and the primary one seems to be the overlapping multiverses. What the world witnessed with Avengers gradually started becoming a mess with overlapping timelines and realms and parallel Universes, making it an intense study and a topic of research rather than a cool sci-fi flick!

Apart from GOTG 3, nothing miraculously worked at the Box Office, and even that film had an emotional farewell value, just like the recently released Aquaman 2, which marks the end of DCEU.

MCU Superhero Films’s Box Office 2023

2023 saw three MCU superhero films in total. The year started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and ended with The Marvels. The third release was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was by far the best out of the lot. In total, the three films collected around $1526.60 Million ($1.52 Billion) worldwide. This was much less compared to the $2577.89 Million ($2.57 Billion) earned worldwide by the MCU films last year.

DC Superhero Films’ Box Office 2023

2023 witnessed four DC films released this year, including The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Collectively, these fourth films have not crossed $1 Billion worldwide at the box office and have been a disappointment overall for superhero fans.

Superhero Box Office Total Of MCU – DC In 2023

In total, the three MCU films and the four DC films, including Aquaman 2, have collected $2114.95 Million ($2.1 Billion) worldwide.

Here’s the worldwide box office of the three MCU films released in 2023.

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $845.55 Million

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $476.07 Million

3. The Marvels – $204.99 Million

Total – $1526.60 Million ($1.52 Billion)

Check out the list of the four DC films released in 2023 and their worldwide box office collection.

1. The Flash – $270.63 Million

2. Blue Beetle – $129.28 Million

3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – $133.83 Million

4. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $54.6* Million

Total – $588.34 Million

Comparison with Superhero Films Of MCU-DC released in 2022.

Last year, three MCU films and two DC films were released at the box office, which collected around $3741.44 Million ($3.7 Billion) in total, which was a staggering 76% increased number than the overall collection of the MCU-DC Superhero films in 2022.

Check out the numbers of the three MCU films released in 2022.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $859.20 Million

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $955.77 Million

3. Thor: Love and Thunder – $760.92 Million

Total – $2577.89 Million ($2.5 Billion)

Check out the box office collection of the two DC films released in 2022.

1. Black Adam – $393.35 Million

2. The Batman – $772.24 Million

Total – $1165.59 Million ($1.1 Billion)

Well, definitely, Marvel and DC universes need to bring back the magic of the superhero world, which created a hysteria before and after the films. Hopefully, we’ll get better numbers with the next slate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

