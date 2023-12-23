DCEU has finally ended an era with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Jason Momoa film is receiving mixed reactions from the audience. While some are already missing the superhero, others are thankful that it ended after an intolerable sequel that was recently released.

However, as slow and as bad as superhero films can get, one cannot get over the subtle hints, the unannounced scene stealers, and the post-credit scenes in particular, which create a lot of hysteria among superhero fans.

After Aquaman 2 has officially closed the series starring Jason Momoa, the ending and the post-credit scene have opened a plethora of discussion surrounding what it could mean, and there have been bizarre conclusions, but what takes away the cake is what you might have missed while watching the film.

However, if you haven’t watched Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom yet and plan to watch the film, we would strictly suggest that you try not to read this piece since it contains major spoilers that might kill your enthu to watch the film.

Aquaman 2 Ending Scene – The Tony Stark Way!

Interestingly, for the final scene of the film, Jason Momoa tries pulling a Tony Stark and unveils his true identity to the world in the same way, with the same swag and more or less the same dialogue Robert Downey Jr did with Iron Man. When the Marvel superhero revealed his identity to the world in a press conference, announcing, ‘I Am the Iron Man’ with an unmatched swag and mic drop, it was a moment that was etched in the memory of Marvel fans forever. Jason Momoa pulls almost the same tone for his revelation and introduction as Aquaman to the normal world! Not that this means anything or any connection between the Marvel and DC Universes, but just a little tease didn’t harm anyone, right?

Is The Underwater Civilization A Whole New Nation?

Now, as Aquaman has finally dressed the world via a press conference and admitted that they live, love, and rule beneath the land and their kingdom deep down in the sea prevails, how will this kingdom proceed? Will they be an independent country or a part of the existing country? Will they be a sovereign state, or will they follow a monarchy? Some of the best possible reasons to keep this series going are these brilliant unanswered questions. The best possible query is, will Atlantis’ revelation to the world assure them helping the UN fight global warming and the reverse of climate change?

Now, as James Gunn takes over the DC Universe from James Wan, it has already been hinted that Aquaman is not returning at all, neither as Jason Momoa nor as anyone else. So let us leave the film with the revelation – I am Aquaman, and finally, the thought that there is no bad blood between the Marvel and the DC worlds!

