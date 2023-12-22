After numerous delays, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is finally for the world to experience. Jason Momoa starrer has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. But one constant question, “Is Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?” is being constantly Googled. Scroll below for all the details about her diminished role.

During the $50 million defamation suit against Johnny Depp, Amber claimed Warner Bros significantly reduced her role in the sequel. She also described her appearance as a “very pared-down version” of what was planned for Mera. She was barely a part of the initial promos, apart from a blink-and-miss scene at the end of the first trailer.

Is Amber Heard in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom?

Yes, Amber Heard is a part of Aquaman 2. She plays the role of Mera, Jason Momoa’s love interest. In the sequel, she is married to Arthur Curry and has given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Amber Heard’s screentime in Aquaman 2

As per a report by Business Insider, Amber appears as Mera for only about 15-20 minutes of the total 124 minutes. She has precisely 11 dialogues in the first 35 minutes and the final hour of James Wan directorial.

Aquaman 2 Storyline

While Amber played the leading role of Mera in the first installment, the sequel witnessed a tale of brotherhood. This time, Patrick Wilson is seen leading the fantasy film alongside Jason Momoa.

Amber Heard has claimed two of her crucial roles were axed from the film. This includes a lovemaking scene with Jason Momoa, along with an action sequence against the villain.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Wan denied this claim and said Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom was planned to narrate a tale of brotherhood “from the get-go.”

Amber Heard’s salary for Aquaman 2

As per several reports, Amber did not witness any growth in her salary despite delivering the billion-dollar original film. While her co-star Jason Momoa doubled his paycheck ($14 million), the actress is paid only $2 million for her portrayal.

Will there be Aquaman 3?

Several rumors claim Jason Momoa will retire from his role as Aquaman. However, the studio has bigger plans for him. The actor will reportedly now play Lobo, an alien from the utopian planet of Czarnia.

As far as Amber Heard is concerned, there has been no clarification about her future in DC Universe.

Momoa had previously mentioned that he would love to return as Arthur Curry if fans pour love to Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But given the negative response, it looks like the Aquaman franchise has come to an end.

About Aquaman 2

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom was released in the Chinese theatres on December 20, 2023. As for the US and Canada, the film hits the ticket windows today, i.e., December 22, 2023.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa’s Sassy Superhero Gets Slaughtered By Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp Fiasco In Horribly Edited Scenes In The History Of Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News