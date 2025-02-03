A cringe-worthy That ‘70s Show anecdote roared back to life in 2023, years after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first joked about it. The clip? A 2002 Rosie O’Donnell Show interview where the now-married couple revealed Danny Masterson once bet Kutcher $20 to French kiss a 14-year-old Kunis during a scene. The throwback gained traction after Kutcher and Kunis faced backlash for writing character letters supporting Masterson ahead of his 30-year rape sentence.

“I’ve never kissed a guy. Ashton’s attractive, and I was terrified for my life,” Kunis, then a teen, told O’Donnell. Kutcher, then 19, laughed off the tension, claiming Masterson dared him to “use tongue” during their That ‘70s Show makeout scene. Kunis insisted he wouldn’t do it, while Kutcher teased, “I think he tried.” The exchange, framed as a sitcom-era gag, aged poorly as Masterson’s crimes came to light.

Fast-forward to 2023: Kutcher and Kunis’ support letters for Masterson leaked, calling him a “role model” and “older brother figure.” Fans swiftly linked their past jokes to their present loyalty. The couple apologized in an Instagram video, calling the letters “not to undermine victims.” But the internet had already unearthed other clips — like Kutcher quipping in 2003 about waiting for underage Cheaper by the Dozen co-star Hilary Duff to “turn 18.”

The Rosie interview became a time capsule of Hollywood’s toxic 2000s culture. Kunis, a minor, navigated adult dynamics on set; Kutcher framed their chemistry as a bro-y bet. Even Masterson’s 2004 Conan bit — joking about asking strangers to “grab” his genitals — resurfaced. “You’ll be caught soon,” O’Brien warned. “I will,” Masterson smirked. It’s chilling, in hindsight.

For Kutcher and Kunis, the fallout was a reckoning. Their That ‘70s Show nostalgia — once a career cornerstone — now spotlighted uncomfortable truths. The couple, known for viral pranks and rom-com charm, saw their apology video criticized as too little, too late.

A year later, the throwback still stings. It’s a stark reminder: Hollywood’s past isn’t just a prologue — it’s a loop. And for fans who grew up idolizing That ‘70s Show, the laughs now echo with unease.

