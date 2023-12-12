Japan takes its anime voice actors very seriously to the point where they have special voice acting academies and schools to train them to master their art completely. This is exactly why these professionals are so versatile and have such natural, golden voices. In fact, a large number of avid anime fans prefer watching anime subs rather than anime dubs exactly because of this. Some Dub actors tend to exaggerate and overact as a way to compensate for the inconsistency in translations and syncing. Native voice actors retain the ‘authenticity’ that dubs lack.

The authenticity of the subs is attributed to the voice actors’ talent and how natural they are with their jobs. Here are some of the best Japanese anime voice actors of all time.

1. Kenjirou Tsuda

Kenjirou Tsuda is the most iconic Japanese voice actor of all time. He is known for his resonant, sultry voice that, for lack of better words, is simply alluring. While not known for many main roles, Kenjiro is known for many fan-favorite roles, such as Kento Nanami from “Jujutsu Kaisen,” Joker from “Fire Force,” Mikoto Suoh from “K-Project,” Kishibe from “Chainsaw Man,” and Tatsu from “The Way of the Househusband.”

He has recently wrapped up his role as a voice actor for Nanami in “Jujutsu Kaisen.” “Jujutsu Kaisen” season 2 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

2. Kana Hanazawa

Kana Hanazawa is one of the most successful female anime voice actors of all time. She’s known for her cutesy ‘anime girl’ voice associated with most soft, ‘moe’ female characters. She started voice acting in 2003 with “Last Exile” as her debut anime and went on to win multiple anime awards for her voice. She’s known for her roles as Mitsuri Kanroji in “Demon Slayer,” Rika Orimoto in “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” Akane Tsunemori in “Psycho-Pass,” and Shiina Mayuri in “Steins; Gate,” but that barely covers the hundreds of VA roles she has played.

Her latest work is in “A Condition Called Love” as the female MC Hotaru Hinase, which is set to release in April 2024.

3. Hiroshi Kamiya

Hiroshi Kamiya is also another attractive voice on this list and has been a voice actor since 1992. He’s known for so many iconic roles with cold, closed-off personalities — very appropriate considering his husky, deep voice. His most famous role is probably Levi Ackerman from “Attack on Titan,” Trafalgar Law from “One Piece,” Yato from “Noragami,” and Izaya Orihara from “Durarara!!.”

His most recent famous role is Jinpachi Ego in “Blue Lock.” “Blue Lock” can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

4. Mamoru Miyano

Mamoru Miyano, another highly decorated anime voice actor, has been in the industry since 1990 and has acted in hundreds of voice acting roles. Mamoru is known for his playful voice with a touch of darkness and his ‘Light Yagami’ laugh. His most famous roles are Light Yagami from “Death Note,” Osamu Dazai from “Bungou Stray Dogs,” Rintaro Okabe from “Steins; Gate,” and Chrollo Lucifer from “Hunter x Hunter.”

His most recent hit role is Dōma in “Demon Slayer (Swordsmith Village Arc),” which can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

5. Rie Kugimiya

Rie Kugimiya is our Tsundere Queen, who started working in the voice acting industry in 1998 and has, since then, worked in various iconic roles. She’s known for her loud, fierce, and sometimes tomboyish voice, which is most recognized by her role as Alphonse Elric in “Fullmetal Alchemist.” Other than that, her most famous roles are as Happy in “Fairy Tail,” Taiga Aisaka in “Toradora!,” and Kagura in “Gintama.”

Her current most famous role is as Nemu Kurotsuchi in “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War,” which can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The majority of these voice actors are seasoned veterans in their field, holding over 20 years of experience. Their roles are proof of their talent.

