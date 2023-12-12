The grumpy Grinch, known for his dislike of all things Christmas, has always been a staple of mainstream media during the holidays, thanks to Dr. Suess’s children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” But it’s the young adults of this generation that relate to this green goblin more than children do. He’s a mean-spirited, cynical, and sarcastic creature who just does not get the appeal of Christmas. He doesn’t enjoy the racket that Christmas causes and prefers to be in a quiet, peaceful place instead. But when the folks of Whoville go too far with their festivities, he vows to destroy Christmas once and for all.

The Grinch is undeniably fascinating. There have been multiple adaptations of him across the film industry centering around the premise of him trying to ruin Christmas. Here’s a list of all the movies and TV shows featuring this iconic character.

1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” is a Christmas TV special that was released in 1966 on CBS. It was directed and produced by the late Chuck Jones and featured the great Boris Karloff as The Grinch. The film was regarded as one of the best family-friendly films ever made.

2. Halloween Is Grinch Night (1977)

“Halloween is the Grinch Night” is an animated TV special released on Halloween on ABC. It’s a sequel to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (1966) and stars Hans Conried as the Grinch. Like the prequel, this version also became a hit and even won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.

3. The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat (1982)

Following the success of “Halloween Is Grinch Night,” ABC released another hit television special in 1982 featuring a crossover between The Grinch and The Cat in the Hat (it was called “The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat”). This installment also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The 90s and 2000s kids remember the Grinch as Jim Carrey’s most iconic performance. Ron Howard’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was released in 2000 and was an instant success. It even won an Oscar for Best Makeup. As for Jim Carrey, he’s practically a walking ball of energy and jokes.

You can stream this movie on HBO Max.

5. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2018’s animated adaptation of The Grinch, directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, features a decorated ensemble of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, and the late Angela Lansbury. With a stunning animation and an even better voice acting, this version of the character does not disappoint.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Live! (2020)

The musical adaptation of The Grinch titled “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Live!” was a Christmas TV special released in 2020 on NBC. The film consisted of very famous actors, like Matthew Morrison, Denis O’Hare, and Booboo Stewart. However, Despite the star-studded cast, the play was not well received as a whole.

7. The Mean One (2022)

The Mean One is a horror-comedy rendition of the 2000 Grinch, directed by Steven LaMorte. It features David Howard Thornton as a murderous Grinch, wreaking havoc on everyone in town.

You can watch “The Mean One” on Prime Video.

While other adaptations of the Grinch exist in various media, these particular ones take the cake (no pun intended) for being the best. So, whether you find yourself empathizing with this green, furry character or are just amused with his self-sabotaging antics, keep in mind that The Grinch is definitely an important part of the Christmas lore.

