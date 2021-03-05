Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Thought-Provoking Dialogues That Will Give You Goosebumps (Photo Credit – Imdb)

American political thriller drama television series Designated Survivor was first aired in 2016 on ABC network. Then series was exclusively released on Netflix with the third and fourth season.

Advertisement

In the series, it begins with a low-level minister in the US administration Thomas Kirkman (played by Kiefer Sutherland) becomes the President Of The United States after the incumbent President and all of Congress and House Representatives are killed in a terror attack on Washington DC.

Advertisement

While he never had so much power and responsibility suddenly becomes one of the most powerful positions in the world. He suddenly finds himself dealing with incredibly challenging situations.

The way President Kirkman and his team handles these challenging situations are commendable. While the series is gripping and entertaining, dialogues are spot on.

Here are some of the thought-provoking dialogues that will give you goosebumps.

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Tom Kirkman: “Your problem wasn’t my scruples. It was your lack of them”

Tom Kirkman: “Your problem wasn’t my scruples. It was your lack of them”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Tom Kirkman: “Technology changes. Human biology doesn’t.”

Tom Kirkman: “Technology changes. Human biology doesn’t.”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Seth Wright: “That’s what a relationship is. It’s about losing control. It’s about surrendering.”

Seth Wright: “That’s what a relationship is. It’s about losing control. It’s about surrendering.”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Tom Kirkman: “We’re not defined by our difficulties. We’re defined by how we respond to them.”

Tom Kirkman: “We’re not defined by our difficulties. We’re defined by how we respond to them.”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Lyor Boone: “There are battles you lose even if you win.”

Lyor Boone: “There are battles you lose even if you win.”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Hannah Wells: “Sometimes you need to take what you think you know, throw it out the window, and follow your instincts because your life depends on it.”

Hannah Wells: “Sometimes you need to take what you think you know, throw it out the window, and follow your instincts because your life depends on it.”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Kimble Hookstraten: “We all want to do the right thing, Mrs Kirkman. But the right thing is seldom free.”

Kimble Hookstraten: “We all want to do the right thing, Mrs Kirkman. But the right thing is seldom free.”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Tom Kirkman: My country is predicated on the idea that one man matters. One man can make a difference.

Tom Kirkman: My country is predicated on the idea that one man matters. One man can make a difference.

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Alex Kirkman: “Putting more bars on the prison is not the answer.”

Alex Kirkman: “Putting more bars on the prison is not the answer.”

Designated Survivor: 12 Underrated Dialogues Which Will Give You Goosebumps
Tom Kirkman: “Doing the right thing doesn’t always make you feel good.”

Tom Kirkman: “Doing the right thing doesn’t always make you feel good.”

Seth Wright: “When your ship’s taking on water, you don’t jump, you grab a bucket.”

Seth Wright: “When your ship’s taking on water, you don’t jump, you grab a bucket.”

Cornelius Moss: “Sometimes you have to decide between a bad choice and no choice at all.”

Cornelius Moss: “Sometimes you have to decide between a bad choice and no choice at all.”

Must Read:  The Graham Norton Show: ‘Khaleesi’ Emilia Clarke Blushed Pink When FRIENDS’ ‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc Asked Her, “How You Doin?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out