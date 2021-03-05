American political thriller drama television series Designated Survivor was first aired in 2016 on ABC network. Then series was exclusively released on Netflix with the third and fourth season.

In the series, it begins with a low-level minister in the US administration Thomas Kirkman (played by Kiefer Sutherland) becomes the President Of The United States after the incumbent President and all of Congress and House Representatives are killed in a terror attack on Washington DC.

While he never had so much power and responsibility suddenly becomes one of the most powerful positions in the world. He suddenly finds himself dealing with incredibly challenging situations.

The way President Kirkman and his team handles these challenging situations are commendable. While the series is gripping and entertaining, dialogues are spot on.

Here are some of the thought-provoking dialogues that will give you goosebumps.

Tom Kirkman: “Your problem wasn’t my scruples. It was your lack of them”

Tom Kirkman: “Technology changes. Human biology doesn’t.”

Seth Wright: “That’s what a relationship is. It’s about losing control. It’s about surrendering.”

Tom Kirkman: “We’re not defined by our difficulties. We’re defined by how we respond to them.”

Lyor Boone: “There are battles you lose even if you win.”

Hannah Wells: “Sometimes you need to take what you think you know, throw it out the window, and follow your instincts because your life depends on it.”

Kimble Hookstraten: “We all want to do the right thing, Mrs Kirkman. But the right thing is seldom free.”

Tom Kirkman: My country is predicated on the idea that one man matters. One man can make a difference.

Alex Kirkman: “Putting more bars on the prison is not the answer.”

Tom Kirkman: “Doing the right thing doesn’t always make you feel good.”

Seth Wright: “When your ship’s taking on water, you don’t jump, you grab a bucket.”

Cornelius Moss: “Sometimes you have to decide between a bad choice and no choice at all.”

