MCU is currently in its Phase 4. After Avengers: Endgame & Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was difficult to imagine the future of the cinematic universe but Kevin Feige and the team have outdone themselves with WandaVision.

It was Marvel Studio’s first attempt with web format and with WandaVision they didn’t just crack is successfully but hit the ball out of the park. Starting from the first episode till the finale – which released today, the show has given fans ample moments to rave about on social media.

WandaVision finale has been trending on social media ever since it released today and those who have seen it are happy, emotional and full of all kinds of emotions. It seems the show has truly achieved what it was set out for and has given a kickass start to the new phase of MCU.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo has also shared his feelings on social media after watching WandaVision. The Hulk actor took to Instagram and Twitter to share a BTS picture of Vision with an interesting caption. “All of us after watching the #WandaVision finale Mobile phone”

All of us after watching the #WandaVision finale 📱 pic.twitter.com/sM27diSush — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 5, 2021

Well, that is indeed true. Every Marvel fan is glued to their mobiles right now because after watching MCU films and shows, the discussion about them is fun on a whole new level. What say?

Mark Ruffalo‘s tweet received some pretty interesting comments.

“I loved the show, but I’m honestly all kinds of angry and sad that we didn’t see more of this in the films. I know they couldn’t realistically have squeezed in stuff for everyone, but some of this seemed super important.” wrote a Twitter user with username @TacticalGrace_.

I loved the show, but I'm honestly all kinds of angry and sad that we didn't see more of this in the films. I know they couldn't realistically have squeezed in stuff for everyone, but some of this seemed super important. — Michael #BlackLivesMatter (@TacticalGrace_) March 5, 2021

“That was some emotional stuff! Great series that felt very unique. I would love to see Wanda and Vision return to the MCU movies! If that is not to be, I will gladly watch another 10 seasons of Wandavision (3 Clapping hands sign emojis)” tweeted @Cekkas.

Take a look at more reactions.

Me hoping Mephisto would show up pic.twitter.com/UI9ZFNlIEI — Sam Play (@SamPil_InSACa) March 5, 2021

pic.twitter.com/XiS8MF7Gh3 — Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice (@RustinCenter) March 5, 2021

Vision taking off his Paul Bettany makeup #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/zjraFmlaaX — FARHAИ 🅩 (@farhan_zaidan) March 5, 2021

It was so nice to finally get new MCU after all this time 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KkY2OvSBJf — Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) March 5, 2021

Have you watched WandaVision finale yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

