The first project from Marvel’s phase four, WandaVision, has come to its end. After entertaining us for eight weeks now, the show has created a space for itself in the fans and minds of fans across the globe. As the finale episode premiered today, fans have taken to social media to share how they feel after watching the Scarlet Witch and her family for the last time today.

Advertisement

While we are sure to see Wanda Maximoff soon – yes, we know a year is not soon, but still – we may not meet Vision or their kids in the future. From expressing their sadness to bidding the show adieu and comparing Dr Starnge to asking the makers for therapy money and more, check out the memes netizens share on Twitter.

After watching the final episode of WandaVision, one user wrote, “#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale i’m sending marvel my medical bills for causing physical and mental pain this scene caused” Another Netizen wrote, “me because they’re making us wait a YEAR for doctor strange 2.. #WandaVision” A third user wrote on Twitter, “Me after watching the finale of #WandaVision I’m totally fine, no need for therapy #WandaVisionFinale” Another user wrote, “WANDAVISION WRITERS IM SENDING YALL THE BILL FOR THERAPY”

#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale i’m sending marvel my medical bills for causing physical and mental pain this scene caused pic.twitter.com/csrz26LXDt — ocean (@scarletoceannnn) March 5, 2021

me because they’re making us wait a YEAR for doctor strange 2.. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/4jMlro8IUk — daniela :) (@DanielaDamiani7) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Me after watching the finale of #WandaVision I’m totally fine, no need for therapy #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/KQV064alab — Joe (@Joe_Mensho) March 5, 2021

#wandavision spoilers

,

,

,

so the whole the reason they cast evan peters instead of atj wasnt because he was fox qs from the multiverse, but because he literally wasn’t pietro he was a random westview guy pic.twitter.com/NgWxl3f8yo — zach (@civiiswar) March 5, 2021

cw // #WandaVision spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

WANDAVISION WRITERS IM SENDING YALL THE BILL FOR THERAPY #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/zMsrCF3o0J — ken (@wandaslizzie) March 5, 2021

Another fan, after watching the finale episode of the show, wrote, “me staring at my black screen after that second post-credits scene:” Another user took the social networking site writing, “’ you are my sadness and my hope. but mostly you are my love.’ wanda and vision’s relationship is just a perfect mix of beautiful and heartbreaking. (Loudly crying face)❤#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale”

"you are my sadness and my hope. but mostly you are my love." wanda and vision's relationship is just a perfect mix of beautiful and heartbreaking. 😭❤#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/uuTFRk1kLr — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) March 5, 2021

// #wandavision spoiler

•

•

•

•

xmen fans and dr strange fans both being clowned in the finalepic.twitter.com/rYgDOpOQdy — shia || scott summers bf (real)♡ (@mlmsummers) March 5, 2021

WandaVision spoilers //

–

–

–

–

–

How could you hurt them like that marvel I swear if you don’t bring them back #WandaVisionFinale #wandavision pic.twitter.com/FIw0baGd23 — danii (@djarinskys) March 5, 2021

A fan wrote, “Vision and Vision discussing the Ship of Theseus #WandaVision” Another fan of the Disney show took to the comments and wrote, “These past 8 weeks #WANDAVISION has been an absolute joy to watch and the highlight of my time spent in lockdown. This show is by far my favourite piece of MCU content ever made. #WandaVisionFinale”

These past 8 weeks #WANDAVISION has been an absolute joy to watch and the highlight of my time spent in lockdown. This show is by far my favourite piece of MCU content ever made. #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/4CI6L8OIL9 — Luke (@LukePrime_) March 5, 2021

Vision and Vision discussing the Ship of Theseus #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/flKKJrjQu1 — 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐬⁷ (@553BANGTAN) March 5, 2021

cw // #WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale

.

.

.

.

.

the writers when they decided to use evan peters as a dong joke instead of connecting the mcu to the x-men universe pic.twitter.com/4Rs6b88bib — john cenas jorts • 💜 (@pAYOdriver) March 5, 2021

Me after watching the season finale of #WandaVision and finding out I have to wait until Doctor Strange 2 for answers. pic.twitter.com/TM3lt8yDE3 — Ashish mishra manas (@mainekaki) March 5, 2021

One netizen wrote, “this is not goodbye, see you soon” Another user wrote, “so wanda can project her astral form while being up and making coffee while the sorcerer supreme himself can only do it while he’s unconscious?? that’s on being the most powerful avenger” Another user wrote, “#WandaVision At least this time she kind of got to say goodbye”

#wandavision #wandavisionfinale spoilers

–

– this is not goodbye, see you soon pic.twitter.com/SjGc3jDYlA — aurs ‎⎊ ceo of tom holland WV SPOILERS (@starkerwitch) March 5, 2021

#wandavision #wandavisionfinale

spoilers

–

–

–

so wanda can project her astral form while being up and making coffee while the sorcerer supreme himself can only do it while he’s unconscious?? that’s on being the most powerful avenger pic.twitter.com/rgui4Wtl8R — rachel ⧗ wandavision !! (@wintersromanoff) March 5, 2021

#WandaVision At least this time she kind of got to say goodbye 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Khdcuervnq — mary Wandavision spoilers (@marvelousxoxo) March 5, 2021

Me realising I have to wait over a year for Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness to come out after that series finale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/lpksry9hOn — Arham👑 (@Arhamsaif_) March 5, 2021

Me floating in a pool of my own tears after the #WandaVisionFinale #wandavision pic.twitter.com/LKWv9SDTnj — jadzia 🐝 || wv spoilers! (@jadz1a) March 5, 2021

Have you watched the finale episode of WandaVision?

Must Read: Sacha Baron Cohen Wanted To Tackle Patriarchy With Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube