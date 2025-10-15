Tron: Ares opened really slowly at the cinemas, and its first Monday collection at the domestic box office is also not very hopeful. However, it is a new release, and there are no other tentpole releases like this one in the theaters; hence, it will attract viewers in the following weeks. However, the collections will remain underwhelming as per the trend. It is now close to beating this year’s slasher hit on a budget, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Scroll below for more.

Jared Leto’s film outgrossed the original Tron movie released over forty years ago. The franchise is very popular, especially because of the second film, Tron: Legacy. The series expanded into several media forms, including novels, comic books, video game soundtrack albums, and theme park attractions.

Tron: Ares box office collection after 4 days

The Disney movie is running in 4,000 theaters in North America, collecting just $3.6 million on its first Monday at the domestic box office. It dropped by 54.3% from Sunday. The sci-fi film will show a harsh decline on its second weekend, and that is predictable. But for now, the domestic total of the movie is $36.8 million. The worldwide collection of Tron: Ares has risen to $63.58 million after four days.

Inches away from beating I Know What You Did Last Summer

The slasher reboot I Know What You Did Last Summer might seem like a flop, as it did not even cross the $100 million mark worldwide and collected just $64.7 million. But it is actually a box office success, as the film had a production cost of $18 million. It collected 44% more than its break-even target worldwide, becoming a hit. Jared Leto‘s Tron: Ares is less than $2 million away from beating this slasher hit.

The Tron movie is the 40th highest-grossing film of the year and is climbing towards the top 30, as per Box Office Mojo. Jared Leto’s film will become the #39 highest-grossing film of 2025, and after beating it, it will move one step closer to the 2025’s top 30.

Box Office Summary of Tron: Ares

North America – $36.8 million

International – $26.7 million

Worldwide – $63.5 million

