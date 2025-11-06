After a successful theatrical run across the globe, the latest Conjuring Universe instalment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has grossed an impressive $491 million against an estimated production budget of $55 million. This remarkable performance means the horror blockbuster has earned over 8.9 times its production cost and has secured its position as the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time, just behind Andy Muschietti’s 2017 movie ‘It’.

However, with its worldwide theatrical run now nearing completion and the Halloween season officially over, the film’s box office momentum has naturally begun to slow. That said, The Conjuring: Last Rites still has a chance to surpass the lifetime earnings of its next box office target – Disney’s 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie in the titular role. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to outgross the fantasy film in worldwide earnings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently compare at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $177.4 million

International: $313.6 million

Worldwide: $491 million

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $113.9 million

International: $377.8 million

Worldwide: $491.7 million

The above numbers indicate that the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-starrer horror sequel needs just about $700K more to outgross Angelina Jolie’s fantasy hit at the global box office. Despite a decreasing momentum, The Conjuring: Last Rites still has a realistic chance to surpass Maleficent: Mistress of Evil within the next few days, especially over the upcoming weekend. The final verdict will be announced soon, but regardless of whether it meets expectations or not, the film has already solidified its status as one of the most profitable horror releases of all time.

Will The Conjuring: Last Rites Cross the $500 Million Mark?

Considering its current pace after more than two months in theaters, along with its recent digital availability and growing competition from new releases, it now seems unlikely that The Conjuring: Last Rites will cross the coveted $500 million milestone worldwide, unless the horror blockbuster manages to gain one final push at the global box office.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and ostensibly inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

