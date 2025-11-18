One Battle After Another did not give up at the box office until it hit the $200 million milestone worldwide. It has finally crossed that mark this weekend, and with that, Leonardo DiCaprio’s film is now headed towards achieving some minor milestones at the box office. It is now on track to beat the biggest flop in the MCU ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The audience and the critics highly praise the movie. It is among this year’s most acclaimed films, yet the political thriller failed to achieve commercial success. However, all hope is not yet lost, as it is expected to win the major awards this season.

One Battle After Another crosses the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office

The weekend actuals came in slightly lower than the previously reported number. According to Box Office Mojo, One Battle After Another collected $458k on its 8th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It lost 152 theaters this weekend and is running in 251 screens in North America. It declined by 45.9% from last weekend, bringing the domestic total of the film to $70.1 million.

The film’s international box office collection had reached $130.1 million as of this weekend. Therefore, the worldwide collection of the political thriller has crossed $200 million, standing at $200.2 million. It is the 19th film of the year to cross this milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $70.1 million

International – $130.1 million

Worldwide – $200.2 million

On track to beat The Marvels worldwide

The Marvels, released in 2023, is the biggest flop in the history of the MCU movies. The tentpole Marvel movie collected just $206.13 million at the worldwide box office. The Disney film reportedly had a budget of over $270 million, which is almost double the estimated production cost of this Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed film.

One Battle After Another is around $6 million away from beating the $206.1 million global haul of The Marvels. It is a symbolically huge achievement for the political thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead. Surpassing an MCU movie would generate media buzz, enhance its award-season positioning, and increase international sales and long-term viewership.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another features Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in crucial roles. The film is now available to rent and purchase on digital platforms.

