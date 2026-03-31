Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, and Vinayakan, is currently running in its second week and has already emerged as a success story. Mounted on a reported budget of 20 crore, the film has performed really well so far and has become a clean hit at the Indian box office. Now, it is targeting a super hit verdict, and to achieve that, the film must hit the 50 crore milestone in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 12!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Mollywood fantasy comedy film earned 1.1 crore on the second Monday, day 12. Compared to the second Friday, day 9’s 1.45 crore, it saw a drop of just 24.13%, thus clearing the second Monday test. Overall, it has earned an estimated 44.11 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 52.04 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 36.63 crore

Day 9 – 1.45 crore

Day 10 – 2.28 crore

Day 11 – 2.65 crore

Day 12 – 1.1 crore

Total – 44.11 crore

All set to secure a super hit verdict at the Indian box office!

As mentioned above, Aadu 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 44.11 crore net so far. So, in 12 days, the film has made a return on investment (ROI) of 24.11 crore. Calculated further, it equals 120.55% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To become a super hit, Aadu 3 must make 150% returns, which is achievable at a net collection of 50 crore. The target is easily achievable in the coming days as it needs only 5.89 crore more. Also, it’ll soon become the first Malayalam film of 2026 to reach the 50 crore milestone in net collections.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 44.11 crore

ROI – 24.11 crore

ROI% – 120.55%

Verdict – Hit

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