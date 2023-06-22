The missing Titanic submersible called Titan, which has been in the news after it lost contact after going under water after an hour and 45 minutes on June 20, has officially run out of oxygen. While the search has been on the fans on the Internet came across a clip of The Simpsons which eerily predicted the mishap in an episode of 2006. Social media users are in utter shock as to how the award-winning animated series The Simpsons predicted this years ago. Scroll down to read the details.

This is not the first time when The Simpsons have predicted something right. From Donald Trump’s presidency to the tragic events of 9/11 and even the deadly pandemic, the cartoon series has raised eyebrows every now and then.

Several social media users have been sharing the clip on Twitter from The Simpsons’ 2006 episode called Oceangate, where fans claim they predicted the unfortunate incident way back. According to The Mirror, in the classic episode of the long-running TV series, the lead character, i.e. Homer Simpson‘s long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, delivers a passionate speech about their underwater mission before setting off on their expedition. The two then head out for an underwater mission in the deep ocean in a singular submarine. The only difference in the real situation is the two come back safe and sound after a chilling adventure. And, speaking of the real situation, there is no update on the people who are on board the submersible. According to reports, Titan went for the expedition with 96 hours of oxygen which seems to have now run out.

Take a look:

Social media users rushed to Twitter to share their opinion. One user stated, “Simpsons was the first time in history a submarine sinking was shown in media. This isn’t a coincidence.” Another person said, “I do not know what surprises them of the lost submarine in the Atlantic that went down to see the remains of the Titanic, the Simpsons had already warned us.”

One added, “Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted the missing submarine.” An individual tweeted, “Investigate this show rn.” Another chimed in, “Wooow! How did they know this?”

And, a user concluded, “The Simpsons just predicts stupid things that people are gonna do.” For the unversed, Titan is a tourist submarine which takes people to an expedition of the sunken Titanic shipwreck.

