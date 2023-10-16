Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has ended its theatrical run of the opening weekend, and to describe it in a single word, it has been simply superb. With a cost of below $25 million, the concert film has performed exceptionally well and has gone past $125 million at the worldwide box office but missed the century in North America. Keep reading to know more!

During the initial projection, Tay’s concert biggie was expected to surpass the $100 million mark in the domestic market, but the actual number is slightly lower. More than walk-ins, this affair was always about pre-sales as most of the swifties started booking their tickets in advance ever since the ticket window was opened.

As per Deadline’s report, AMC is giving a figure of $126-$130 million at the worldwide box office for the opening weekend. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was always an affair expected to soar high in North America, but still, $31-$33 million are coming in from the overseas market, and that’s truly commendable.

At the North American box office, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has earned $95-$97 million in the opening weekend and aims to surpass Joker‘s $96.2 million when the exact number comes to become the best weekend opener in October. However, rival studios are giving out a figure of $94.3 million, thus making it the second-best weekend opener of all time in October.

Globally, The Eras Tour has failed to surpass Joker, as the number is too high. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer had recorded $248.4 million during its opening weekend. It hasn’t even crossed Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which stands at a global weekend of $143 million. However, it has become the biggest concert film in terms of worldwide openings by crossing Michael Jackson’s This Is It ($75.25 million).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

