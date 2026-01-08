Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar is currently running in its fifth week, but is still going strong and making new records. At the worldwide box office, it crossed the 1200 crore mark a few days ago, and now it is set to achieve another milestone. With strong support in India and internationally, the film recently crossed 1260 crores, taking a step closer to becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 34 days?

On the fifth Wednesday, day 34, the Bollywood spy action thriller did a business of 5.6 crore gross (4.75 crore net) in India, while in the overseas market, it scored around 2 crore gross. Overall, the film earned 7.6 crore gross on its 34th day. Speaking about the total sum, the collection at the Indian box office is 986.65 crore gross (836.15 crore net). Overseas, it has earned 281 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 1267.65 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 836.15 crores

India gross – 986.65 crores

Overseas gross – 281 crores

Worldwide gross – 1267.65 crores

All set to overtake RRR!

With 1267.65 crores already in the kitty, Dhurandhar is just 7.87 crores away from surpassing RRR (1275.51 crores) and becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. The feat will be achieved on its sixth Friday, day 36.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally (gross):

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores RRR – 1275.51 crores Dhurandhar – 1267.65 crores (34 days) KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.82 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller was released on December 5, 2025. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

