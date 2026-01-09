Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep in the lead role, has concluded its theatrical run in a span of just three weeks. Considering its start and the recoverable budget, the film was expected to emerge victorious, but it failed to do so. After a strong start, it faced bigger drops than expected, resulting in an underwhelming collection of less than 50 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Malayalam action comedy entertainer was theatrically released on December 18, 2025. It received mixed reviews from critics, and among the audience, it fared with mixed word of mouth. Due to good pre-release buzz and Mohanlal‘s extended cameo, the film registered a strong start; however, a mixed reception led to it failing to maintain the pace.

How much did Bha Bha Ba earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Bha Bha Ba opened at 6.7 crores, but during its lifetime run, it couldn’t recoup even four times the opening-day collection. As per the final collection update, the film has wrapped up with an estimated 23.7 crore net, which equals 27.96 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned 18.1 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office is 46.06 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 23.7 crores

India gross – 27.96 crores

Overseas gross – 18.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 46.06 crores

It’s Dileep’s 4th highest-grosser post-COVID

With 46.06 crore gross, Bha Bha Ba ended its run as Dileep’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Prince And Family by a considerable margin.

Take a look at the worldwide performance of Dileep’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Bha Bha Ba – 46.06 crores Prince And Family – 26.85 crore Voice Of Sathyanathan – 22.08 crores Pavi Caretaker – 8.37 crores Bandra – 4.89 crores Thankamani – 2.86 crores

Box office verdict of the film

The Dileep starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it needed 30 crore net collection at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. However, it earned only 23.7 crores, thus making a recovery of 79% and facing a deficit of 21%. It secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crores

India net collection – 23.7 crores

Deficit – 6.3 crores or 21%

or Verdict – Losing

