Mr & Mrs Mahi has concluded its first weekend, and the results have been favorable at the box office. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading role, the film opened on Cinema Lovers Day. The collections on day 3 have matched day 1, and that’s a great sign in itself. Scroll below for all the updates!

On the first day, the romantic sports drama accumulated 6.85 crores. The numbers were impressive and, in fact, the best ever garnered on Cinema Lovers Day in 2024. The following day did not disappoint, with a minimal drop and about 4.65 crores being added to the kitty. The total so far had surged up to 11.50 crores.

Sunday was expected to witness a jump and bring in considerable earnings at the box office. And well, the expectations were met and how! As per the early trends flowing in, Mr & Mrs Mahi has added collections in the range of 5-6 crores on day 3. This is a growth of about 7.5-29%, which is great.

The overall collections after the conclusion of three days will land somewhere between 16.50-17.50 crores. It is now to be seen how the film fairs during the weekdays, and that will majorly determine its lifetime earnings. There is little to no competition on the theatre screens, so Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has a huge scope for growth!

Mr & Mrs Mahi also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Arjit Taneja, Zarina Wahab, and Yamini Das, among others. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

The film was released in theatres on May 31, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection Day 9: Stays Fair On Second Saturday, Crosses 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News