As expected, Srikanth saw decent growth on Sunday, as 1.37 crores more came in. The film did quite well on Friday (Cinema Lovers Day), when 1.53 crores were collected, and then had a controlled dip on Saturday (1.18 crore) before rising all over again on Sunday. The growth may not be much, but the fact also remains that on Friday, the film had exhausted a wide audience base anyway.

In the process, the film has now crossed the 45 crores mark as well as it currently stands at 45.34 crores. Now, less than 5 crores remain for 50 crores to be hit and that milestone is now just a few days away. From Hollywood, there is Bad Boys 4 coming this Friday while Bollywood is bringing on Munjya. While this will give added options to the audiences to pick and choose from, one waits to see how does Srikanth sustain from next week on. That would be the deciding factor for where does it land between 50-55 crores range.

For Rajkummar Rao, this is turning out to be a great season indeed since on one side his Srikanth is already a clean hit and is now collecting bonus numbers, there is Mr. And Mrs. Mahi on the other side as well which should eventually do good numbers as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

