After opening at 6.85 crores, Mr & Mrs Mahi has kept the momentum going right through the weekend. Though the numbers did dip expectedly on Saturday due to normal ticket prices coming into motion, there was growth again on Sunday and that ensured a good overall weekend. As a result, it has now found a place amongst Top-10 opening weekends for Hindi releases in 2024.

This is how the Top-10 best weekends/first three days look like:

Fighter – 93.40 crores Shaitaan – 55.13 crores Crew – 32.53 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 30.07 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 29.55 crores Article 370 – 25.45 crores Yodha – 17.51 crores Mr. & Mrs. Mahi – 17.12 crores HanuMan (Hindi) – 13.46 crores Maidaan – 12.30 crores (excluding paid previews)

As can be seen, the film scored very similarly on the weekend to Yodha, which was also a Dharma Productions film. However, the cost of the Sidharth Malhotra-led action biggie was higher than the Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor dramatic affair. On the other hand, Article 370 opened lower than Mr & Mrs Mahi, but then it grew huge on Saturday due to its topical theme, and then on Sunday, it also entered the double-digit zone.

The film is now bound to find a place in the Top 10 for the Week One score as well, and there, it should comfortably pass Yodha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

