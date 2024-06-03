Sunday has turned out to be a beneficial affair for Mr & Mrs Mahi at the box office. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the romantic sports drama grew on day 3 and added good numbers to the kitty. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

In the first two days, this Sharan Sharma directorial made total box office collections of 11.50 crores. The film opened to impressive numbers of 6.85 crores on the opening day, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day. There was a routine dip on Saturday, but the earnings remained good as another 4.65 crores were added to the kitty. All eyes were on Sunday, which was expected to witness a jump. And well, Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film lived up to our hopes very well.

Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office First Weekend Collections

Mr & Mrs Mahi added another 5.62 crores to its box office collections on day 3. This is a growth of about 20% compared to the numbers brought in on Saturday. The overall collections of the first weekend have come to 17.12 crores.

It now remains crucial for the romantic drama to maintain a good hold over the first week. The initial trends look favorable as the buzz is high, and audiences are very much interested in experiencing this unusual story.

More About Mr & Mrs Mahi

The 2024 Hindi language sports entertainer hit the big screens on May 31, 2024. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, it stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Arjit Taneja, Zarina Wahab, and Yamini Das, among others, in pivotal roles. It is backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

