Rajkummar Rao must indeed be quite happy. Shortly after scoring quite well with Srikanth, the actor has now done even better with Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. While the former had scored an opening weekend of 11.95 crores, the latter has gone much ahead of that with as much as 17.12 crores coming in.

The film is in fact not too far away from the opening weekend collections of the next two films in line, Judgementall Hai Kya and Kai Po Che!. While the lifetime numbers of former would be comfortably surpassed by Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, it would be aiming to eventually go past the latter as well.

This is how the Top-10 opening weekend collections of Rajkummar Rao starrers look like:

Stree – 31.26 crores Judgementall Hai Kya – 19 crores Kai Po Che! – 18.10 crores Mr. And Mrs. Mahi – 17.12 crores Roohi – 12.58 crores Srikanth – 11.95 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga – 11.83 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi – 11.52 crores Dolly Ki Doli – 10.75 crores Fanney Khan – 7.15 crores

The film is pretty much ahead of Roohi and its lifetime may perhaps be crossed in Week One itself by Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. It would be a race with Srikanth though and while that film is all set to score a half century soon, it would be really exciting if Rajkummar Rao can make it two in a row with Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

