Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has reached halfway through the first week. The box office collections have been stable so far. While most films face mid-week blues by this point, that’s not the case with this Sharan Sharma directorial. Scroll below for the early estimates of day 6.

Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collections (Last 5 Days)

In the last five days, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s film has amassed 21.19 crores. It began its journey on an impressive note, with 6.85 crores coming in. Thanks to Cinema Lovers Day, which has benefitted hugely! A minimal drop was witnessed on Saturday, but the romantic sports drama bounced back on Sunday, with 4.11 crores and 5.62 crores coming in, respectively.

The need of the hour was for Mr & Mrs Mahi to stay above the 2 crore mark during the weekdays. While that happened on Monday as box office collections of 2.21 crores were garnered, the numbers slipped to 1.86 crores on Tuesday. It was because of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results. Audience members were glued to the television screens, but the film still managed to attract decent footfalls.

Mr & Mrs Mahi Day 6 Early Trends

And the trend continued on Wednesday as Mr & Mrs Mahi brought in box office collections in the range of 1.35-1.70 crores, as per the early trends. The overall box office earnings will now land somewhere between 22.54-22.89 crores.

More about Mr & Mrs Mahi

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Mr & Mrs Mahi stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Arjit Taneja, Zarina Wahab, and Yamini Das, among others, in pivotal roles. It is backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Savi Box Office Collection Day 5: Sees Similar Collections As Monday On Tuesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News