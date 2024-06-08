Prior to its release, it was expected that the film would take a fair start at the box office. Post the trailer launch, an opening of 1 crore seemed possible. The songs further helped create added visibility. There was a surprise round the corner when the advance booking opened and while it seemed that a start of 2 crores on the cards, reduced ticket prices meant that even better numbers were expected.

All the expectations and predictions kept changing post the release as the numbers went up from 2 crores to now 3 crores. However, once the evening and night shows started, it was clear that Munjya was set to be the biggest surprise of the year so far. The opening day numbers were now being pegged as 4 crores and this is what happened eventually as the final number came to 4.21 crores.

That’s a real good haul for a small movie like Munjya which is a concept affair while belonging to a very friendly horror comedy genre. Even though the actors on screen are new here, the creature factor has worked immensely as well with the audiences. A start like this has now assured that the film is a success already and with further growth on the cards over the weekend, it can just about go anywhere from here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 29: Rajkummar Rao Hangs In There On The 5th Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News