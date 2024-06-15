Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion has been making all kind of right noises and has even opened upto decent numbers on the opening day. Though it is not one of the brightest openings for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, considering the genre of the film the numbers are decent.
Chandu Champion Day 1 Box Office
On the opening day, Kabir Khan’s sports drama collected 5.4 crore at the box office, which is a hopeful number. What brings more hope for Murlikant Petkar biopic is the good word of mouth indicating the growth of the film over the weekend.
Surpasses Maidaan!
Chandu Champion has surpassed Maidaan at the box office. Ajay Devgn‘s sports drama collected 5 crore on the opening day, excluding the paid previews. However, the critical acclaim came around for Syed Abdul Rahim’s sports biopic as well.
Kartik Aaryan’s Debut Box Office
Kartik made his debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Made on a budget of 9.5 crore the film earned 11 crore in its lifeime in India, bringing almost 22% box office returns. However, Kartik’s first day at the box office, with this comedy was 1.1 crore.
Chandu Champion Fares 4.9 Times
Kabir Khan’s film based on Murlikant Petkar’s life has collected 4.9 times higher collection on day than Pyaar ka Punchnama. While Luv Ranjan’s film collected 1.1 crore on day 1, Chandu Champion stands 390% taller with 5.4 crore.
Kartik Aaryan has been packed with 2 phenomenal films this year. After Chandu Champion he will arrive on Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 that will be clashing with Singham Again at the box office.
