Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion has been making all kind of right noises and has even opened upto decent numbers on the opening day. Though it is not one of the brightest openings for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, considering the genre of the film the numbers are decent.

Chandu Champion Day 1 Box Office

On the opening day, Kabir Khan’s sports drama collected 5.4 crore at the box office, which is a hopeful number. What brings more hope for Murlikant Petkar biopic is the good word of mouth indicating the growth of the film over the weekend.

Surpasses Maidaan!

Chandu Champion has surpassed Maidaan at the box office. Ajay Devgn‘s sports drama collected 5 crore on the opening day, excluding the paid previews. However, the critical acclaim came around for Syed Abdul Rahim’s sports biopic as well.