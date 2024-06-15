Hrithik Roshan is currently living the best of his romantic life. He’s dating actress and musician Saba Azad. But his girlfriend is currently unhappy because she lost a career because directors thought she wouldn’t need any work since she’s dating a superstar now! Scroll below for all the details!

Saba made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 film Dil Kabbadi. She rose to fame with her leading role in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011). She is also a famous Indie singer and created a music band, Madboy/Mink, with her ex-boyfriend, Imaad Shah, in 2012. If that’s not enough, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend has been featured in several commercials and is a renowned voiceover artist.

Unfortunately, Saba Azad received voiceover jobs around 2.5 years ago. And it isn’t coincidental that she began dating Hrithik Roshan in 2022. As revealed on her Instagram stories, she would do at least 6-8 voiceovers per month, which reduced to literally none! After all those years, she finally questioned a director about why she wasn’t approached for any work and the response left her in disbelief.

Saba Azad shared, “When I met a director that I used to work with regularly on a back to Bombay and I couldn’t just help myself and straight up asked him – ‘hey man I’m curious why don’t you guys call me for VOs anymore? What happened?’ and what followed by has my mind completely boggled.”

The director then told her that they assumed she wouldn’t like to do voiceovers… given (she’s dating Hrithik Roshan now). Saba Azad slammed the regressive approach of Bollywood artists and added, “Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family??? What kind of an archaic assumption to make (sic)??”

We hope this ends the dry spell for Saba Azad, and she’s back in business, doing what she loves the most!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: When Kartik Aaryan Busted Baadshah’s Lies After The Rapper Called Chandu Champion Star Overrated, “He Called Me & Said Paaji I Loved…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News