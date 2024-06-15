Akshay Kumar does not shy away from spilling the truth, even if it’s controversial. But there was one Koffee With Karan episode when he evidently decided not to stir any pots, even if that made KJo delete the entire sequence. But he did make Karan Johar feel terrible about his question about the most stunning actress in Bollywood! Scroll below for more details.

Hands down, Koffee With Karan has been the most spicy and controversial Indian chat show. Relationships have been confirmed, friendships have broken, and if that isn’t enough, confrontations have happened! One could blame the smartly planned questions that deliver the masaledaar content!

A deleted rapid fire with Akshay Kumar is available on YouTube. Karan Johar left no stone unturned to get some controversial content, including questions about being stuck in a lift with his ex-girlfriends, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon. But it was his question about the most stunning actress in Bollywood that grabbed our eyeballs.

Karan Johar asked, “Deepika (Padukone), Katrina (Kaif), and Kareena (Kapoor Khan) – the most stunning actress? Akshay Kumar quickly responded, “Why Aishwarya’s name is not there?” Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undisputedly the most stunning beauty Bollywood has been blessed with.

Akshay Kumar added, “I’m not answering that now. Even I wonder why Aishwarya’s name is not there.”

Karan Johar who was visibly speechless, reacted, “You just made me feel terrible.”

Take a look at the deleted rapid fire below:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has been struggling to deliver success at the box office. Many of his films in the post-pandemic era have been commercial flops. The list includes Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, and Samrat Prithviraj, among others.

Akki will be next seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. He will reprise his character as Sooryavanshi alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

