The relations between India and Italy are better than ever, thanks to the beautiful bond between the respective Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi, and Giorgia Meloni. Their fans sweetly call them #Meloni. Videos of their recent interaction are viral all over the internet. Check out Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to it!

A while back, Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie video with PM Narendra Modi. She could be heard saying, “Hello from the Melodi team.” Our leader could be seen happy and laughing throughout the video. “Hi friends, from #Melodi” read the caption of the post.

Kangana Ranaut reshared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise (heart emoji). No wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni.”

G7 Summit took place in Italy’s Apulia on Saturday morning. Leaders of the two friendly countries met and posed for a picture, which melted the hearts of fans all over. This also sparked a fun conversation amid internet users.

A viewer commented, “Team Melodi breaks the Internet again 🔥 First Slide though 🥺❤️”

Another reacted, “Baaki photos toh zabardasti daalni padi, varna toh sirf first slide hi daalni thi”

A user joked, “Mard apni pasandida aurat ke sath wali picture ko hi first slide me rkhta hai ❤️😂”

“Mard apni pasandida aurat ko dekh kar saara dukh dard bhool jaata,” joked another.

Take a look at the viral post by PM Narendra Modi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut entered politics with the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The BJP gave her a ticket, and she contested elections for the Mandi constituency. The Queen actress emerged victorious by beating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh with a marginal gap in votes.

On the acting front, she will be next seen as ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The release has been postponed owing to her political campaigns.

