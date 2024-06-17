Kartik Aaryan led Chandu Champion saw further growth on Sunday, and with this, he now also has a double-digit score to his credit. It is indeed credible that the collections have more than doubled up from 5.40 crores on Friday to now 11.01 crores on Sunday. Yes, had this happened on Saturday itself, then it would have been simply fabulous and set the film well for a good total ahead. Right now, it’s still wait and watch since the initial jump has come but all eyes are now on the momentum to continue.

What works in favor of the film is the fact that today is also the partial holiday of Eid, which means the collections should stay on to be good. They will certainly go past Friday [5.40 crores] and minimum expectation would be to hit that Saturday number [7.70 crores] again. Anything more than that would actually signify a good enough trending as that would also set up the weekdays ahead for success.

Meanwhile, one needs to take into consideration the fact that Sunday numbers also had that at least 1 crore advantage due to Monday being a holiday. Hence, a word of caution around growth on Monday. It will be good for sure, but if the numbers actually get into that Saturday zone, then it would be something to cheer about for Team Chandu Champion. So far, the film has already collected 24.11 crores, and the target would be to go ahead of the 30 crores mark today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

