Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Mallaya Set To Marry Fiance Jasmine, Shares Spring-Inspired Pre-Wedding Pictures

Siddharth, the son of controversial businessman Vijay Mallya, is getting ready to start the next phase of his life. Siddharth Mallya, also the former owner of RCB, is getting married this week to his long-term girlfriend, Jasmine. Wedding bells are chiming for Siddharth Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya. Though the exact date remains under wraps, the intimate ceremony will be held in London this weekend.

Siddharth posted a picture on Instagram from one of their pre-wedding celebrations to share the joyous news. The couple is posing behind a rose-adorned frame, with Siddharth looking dapper in a white tuxedo paired with pink pants and Jasmine stunning in a floral dress. Accompanying the photo, Siddharth wrote, “Wedding week has commenced.”

In November 2023, Siddharth Mallya announced his engagement to Jasmine on Instagram, sharing pictures from their Halloween party.

One of the photos captured Siddharth kneeling before Jasmine as he proposed. In his heartfelt caption, he wrote, “Well, I guess you’re stuck with me now, forever. I love you, my puppet @jassofiaa (thank you for saying yes to this pumpkin).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sid (@sidmallya)

Siddharth Mallya, an actor and model, is the son of Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of UB Group. Born in Los Angeles and raised in London and the UAE, Siddharth studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before attending the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasmine (@jassofiaa)

Siddharth Mallya previously dated Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. His alleged relationship with Deepika Padukone was highly publicized, with memorable moments like Siddharth kissing Deepika during an IPL match in 2011. However, their relationship eventually ended, and they went their separate ways.

Siddharth does not shy away from sharing his affection for his finance, Jasmine. The two are always sharing glimpses from their life together.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Officially Postponed With A New Release Date! Check Out When Allu Arjun Is Coming To Set The Screens On Fire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News