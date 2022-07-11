Twitterati’s Have A Field Day As Sc Fines Fugitive Vijay Mallya Rs 2000, TMKOC’s Jethalal, Rajpal Yadav, Shraddha Kapoor Appear In Memes
Earlier today, the Supreme Court passes a judgement that has left netizens busy making memes and wondering what the hell is going on. For those who don’t know, on Monday – July 11, the SC sentenced fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to four months jail term and laid a fine of ₹2000 under contempt charge.

The court bench, in their statement, said that “Adequate punishment is a must.” They also noted that “Mallya didn’t show any remorse.” The SC also ordered Mallya’s family members to return USD 40 million transferred to them in violation of the court orders. Read on to know how Twitteratis have reacted to this news. PS: It includes appearances by many Bollywood and even TV stars.

Sharing a clip of Rajpal Yadav from the 2006 rom-com Chup Chup Ke – going through various emotions including confusion, shock, happiness and sadness, on Twitter, one netizen simply wrote, “Vijay Malya reaction” Another, sharing a gif reading ‘Mazaak tha bhai mazaak’ – featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor from Welcome Back, tweeted, “Supreme Court of India: We impose a fine of Rs. 2000 on Vijay Mallya. Supreme Court be like 🤣” Along with a collage of images capturing different emotions by Shraddha Kapoor, one Twitterati commented, “Vijay Mallya’ reaction after ₹2000 fine.”

Sharing an ss of Jethalal from TMKOC with the caption, ‘Thank You. Aapka yeh upkar jindagi bhar yaad rahega mujhe’ one netizen tweeted, SBI to SC for imposing a fine of rs 2000 on Vijay Mallya. Some even included clips from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri to shed light on this latest hearing.

Another, sharing different emotions being expressed by a cricketer, tweeted, “Vijay Mallya after hearing the verdict 😅” Sharing another image – this time of an international cricketer, another wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Supreme court asks Vijay Mallya to pay fine of 2000/- Vijay Mallya –“

Here are some more thoughts people had post reading the news of the Supreme Court fining Vijay Mallya Rs 2000 and sentencing him to prison for four months.

What are your thoughts on the judgement the SC passed in regards to the Indian fugitive currently in the UK? Let us know in the comments below.

