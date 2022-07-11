Earlier today, the Supreme Court passes a judgement that has left netizens busy making memes and wondering what the hell is going on. For those who don’t know, on Monday – July 11, the SC sentenced fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to four months jail term and laid a fine of ₹2000 under contempt charge.

Advertisement

The court bench, in their statement, said that “Adequate punishment is a must.” They also noted that “Mallya didn’t show any remorse.” The SC also ordered Mallya’s family members to return USD 40 million transferred to them in violation of the court orders. Read on to know how Twitteratis have reacted to this news. PS: It includes appearances by many Bollywood and even TV stars.

Advertisement

Sharing a clip of Rajpal Yadav from the 2006 rom-com Chup Chup Ke – going through various emotions including confusion, shock, happiness and sadness, on Twitter, one netizen simply wrote, “Vijay Malya reaction” Another, sharing a gif reading ‘Mazaak tha bhai mazaak’ – featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor from Welcome Back, tweeted, “Supreme Court of India: We impose a fine of Rs. 2000 on Vijay Mallya. Supreme Court be like 🤣” Along with a collage of images capturing different emotions by Shraddha Kapoor, one Twitterati commented, “Vijay Mallya’ reaction after ₹2000 fine.”

Sharing an ss of Jethalal from TMKOC with the caption, ‘Thank You. Aapka yeh upkar jindagi bhar yaad rahega mujhe’ one netizen tweeted, SBI to SC for imposing a fine of rs 2000 on Vijay Mallya. Some even included clips from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri to shed light on this latest hearing.

Supreme Court of India: We impose a fine of Rs. 2000 on Vijay Mallya. Supreme Court be like 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dtceEHtDVW — Hemant Prasad (@prasadhemant) July 11, 2022

Vijay Mallya’ reaction after ₹2000 fine. pic.twitter.com/XwnQ7rARRx — Talented Rohit (@MaaKi_Aankh) July 11, 2022

SBI to SC for imposing a fine of rs 2000 on Vijay Mallya pic.twitter.com/yhlJfHdaGP — Rishikesh Taksale (@rishilectual) July 11, 2022

Vijay Malya to SC 🤧 pic.twitter.com/rZ8J1bL05h — Dilshad Ahmed (@im_dilshad95) July 11, 2022

https://twitter.com/jhampakjhum/status/1546415234587381760

Me to Vijay Malya 🥹🤧 pic.twitter.com/OZf8xiMYvR — Dilshad Ahmed (@im_dilshad95) July 11, 2022

Another, sharing different emotions being expressed by a cricketer, tweeted, “Vijay Mallya after hearing the verdict 😅” Sharing another image – this time of an international cricketer, another wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Supreme court asks Vijay Mallya to pay fine of 2000/- Vijay Mallya –“

Vijay Mallya after hearing the verdict 😅 pic.twitter.com/zSibSU3oyG — ScrapBook (@KuchBhiLikho_) July 11, 2022

#VijayMallya #SupremeCourt Supreme court asks Vijay Mallya to pay fine of 2000/- Vijay Mallya – pic.twitter.com/3LyDo7XgGL — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) July 11, 2022

Rs 2000 fine on Vijay Mallya pic.twitter.com/haTUghZjNW — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 11, 2022

This Vijay Mallya episode is a joke from the beginning…!!! Nobody has the courage do lock him up straight away.!!! — Roustav Mahanta (@Roustavmahanta) July 11, 2022

Vijay Mallya gets 4-month jail sentence, Rs 2000 fine in contempt case​ of bank default case of over Rs 9,000 crore. Very very strict punishment. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cLOiMySxsx — Tushar Kant Naik ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) July 11, 2022

Let me donate this huge amount of 2000 for Mr. Vijay Mallya ☺️ pic.twitter.com/pFNfDaCN5A — Paapsee Tannu (@iamparodyyy) July 11, 2022

Here are some more thoughts people had post reading the news of the Supreme Court fining Vijay Mallya Rs 2000 and sentencing him to prison for four months.

~ Supreme court awards 4 month jail sentence and imposes ₹2000 fine on businessman Vijay Mallya How come poor Vijay Mallya will pay that huge amount of money? I'm feeling sad for him 😔 — DJ ZARKIN (@DJZARKIN) July 11, 2022

With 2000rs fine, Vijay Mallya gonna be bankrupt.. Where are the human right officials?#SupremeCourt #VijayMallya — Rao.. #ProudHindu 🇮🇳 (@bubblebuster26) July 11, 2022

Vijay Mallya would pay the fine in beers 🍻😂 — HarSakhii 🇮🇳 (@HarSakhii) July 11, 2022

SC sentences fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to 4 months imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2,000.

Failure of fine payment will lead to an additional imprisonment of 2 months. Court has directed Mallya to pay the $40 Million, transferred abroad, within 4 weeks.#SupremeCourt — Mugdha Dubey (@metropoliitan) July 11, 2022

What are your thoughts on the judgement the SC passed in regards to the Indian fugitive currently in the UK? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns: Sidharth Malhotra & Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Galliyan’ To Get A Spin-Off In John Abraham & Disha Patani Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram