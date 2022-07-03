The superhit track ‘Galliyan’ from the Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Ek Villain’ is set to make a comeback in the film’s spiritual sequel ‘Ek Villain Returns’ as ‘Galliyan Returns’.

Advertisement

The song will reunite director Mohit Suri, singer-composer Ankit Tiwari and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, making it a first in Bollywood.

Advertisement

The makers of the film teased fans of the franchise with a scratch of the song in the recently launched trailer. Reimagined with a dark undertone this time around, the catchy tune of the reprised version of the song has been playing on everyone’s minds ever since the trailer hit screens.

Speaking about the song’s reprised edition, Suri said: “I have never recreated any song before and for me, it’s as simple as there is no ‘Ek Villain‘ without ‘Galliyan’. We knew we wanted to bring back the song but in a way that will take the audience by surprise, hence, we decided to collaborate with the same team right from singer, composer, lyricist to the ones who programmed it. ‘Galliyan Returns’ takes the depth and feel of the latter hit a notch higher, can’t wait for you all to give it a listen.”

Talking about the song, singer-composer Ankit Tiwari said: “Ek Villain Returns is darker, bigger, better and full of even more power-packed action than the original. So we had to adapt ‘Galliyan Returns’ to fit the tone of the film! We have put in a lot of thought to bring out the song in a way that’s dark, yet commercially appealing. We hope you love it.”

The song will hit the airwaves on July 4, and the film, which stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will debut in theatres release worldwide on July 29. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

Must Read: Disha Patani Trolled “…Jaise Mirchi Khayi Ho As She Flaunts Her Toned Midriff While Making Her Way To The Airport

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram