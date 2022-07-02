Love affair rumours of Baahubali 2 stars – Prabhas and Anushka Shetty – have been making headlines for quite some time now. The duo who has worked together in a couple of films often grabbed headlines for allegedly sharing a romantic relationship with Ms Shetty. While time and again the duo has denied the rumours but fans have always been in awe of their chemistry.

During his appearance on Karan Johar’s Prabhas reacted to these rumours in the funniest way. Read on to know the scoop.

But do you know Prabhas had accused Karan Johar of something serious while being on his chat show? Throwback to the time when Prabhas appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 and KJo had asked him about his link-up rumours with Anushka Shetty. This is when Prabhas blamed KJo and accused him of spreading him. Yes, you heard that right! It so happened when the filmmaker quizzed him about the dating rumours with Anushka Shetty, he wittily replied saying, “You started them.”

Haha, hilarious!

Earlier speaking to Deccan Chronicle in 2020, Anushka Shetty had reacted to their link-up rumours and said, “I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 a.m friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions if we are involved.”

Slamming the rumours, she had called it untrue and said, “None of that news is true. I don’t get affected by such rumours. Don’t know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity.”

In terms of work, Prabhas is riding high on the success of his upcoming films. The South sensation will next be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush where he’s paired alongside Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. That apart he also has another Pan India film Salaar in his pipeline with Shruti Haasan. He’s currently shooting for Project K opposite Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad. The film was recently in the news when the leading lady had gone to the hospital for a regular check-up and the news had spread like wildfire. Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

