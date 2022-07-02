Sushmita Sen recently appeared on actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s show where she opened up about not one but many things related to her personal life. Since yesterday, the actress has become the talk of the town as she not only revealed why she didn’t get married but also about the adoption of her baby girls. After winning the Miss Universe title in 1994, Sushmita made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak. In the same interview, the diva also opened up about what all she went through on the sets of her first film.

Recently, we told you Sushmita Sen revealed that she almost came close to getting married thrice but God saved her as all those men were a letdown.

In the same interview, Sushmita Sen also recalled a time when she was in the process of adopting a baby girl. The Aarya actress revealed that during the process, a judge had asked her father Shubeer Sen if her decision of adopting a baby girl might affect her marriage plans. Being a progressive father, the star father had given such an answer that it won the judge over. Sushmita revealed her father’s answers saying, “She has chosen this motherhood and one thing I know my daughter to do is follow through.”

Speaking about adoption, Sushmita Sen told Twinkle Khanna, “It was just something that I knew I had to do and to do that my last precedent was a 29-year-old divorced woman who was allowed adoption…single but divorced. I am applying at 21, never been married, fertile – all of these are a problem. They would obviously fight it. Renee came to me under foster care and 6 months after that the court hearing happened.”

“So I had told my baba and the driver, ‘Baba, jaise hi bahar niklenge room se, gadi start kro, hum bhag jaenge bachhe ko leke because ye to mazak hai.’ (Dad as soon as we will get out from the room. We’ll run away in our car with Renee. This is not a joke) They can’t say no. She’s almost calling me Ma’,” added the actress.

Earlier speaking about coming closer to getting married Sushmita Sen revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved her. She had further said that she can’t describe what disasters followed in those men’s respective lives. God can’t let me get into a messy affair.

