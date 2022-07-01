More than his professional life, Arjun Kapoor has always been in the news owing to her personal life. Even before he stepped into Bollywood, Kapoor often grabbed headlines for his previous love affairs one of which was with Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. Yes, you heard that right! If you have been following Arjun Kapoor religiously then you’d have an idea what we are talking about. Before making his acting debut with YRF’s Ishqzaaade opposite Parineeti Chopra, he worked as an AD in 2003’s release Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Advertisement

While Arjun has time and again talked about his professional life publicly, he likes to keep his personal life private.

Advertisement

As we await the release of Ek Villain Returns in the theaters, we bring to you an interesting throwback of the time when Arjun Kapoor had for the first time opened up about her break-up with Arpita Khan and his bonding with Salman Khan. In her earlier interview, AK had revealed that he was just 18 when he was dating Arpita which lasted for only two years. That apart he also opened up about being obese in his adulthood.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Arjun Kapoor had said, “My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman bhai, but it was during the shooting of ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ that our relationship started. I was scared of Salman bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side.”

Arjun further added that Arpita broke up with for better. He had said, “I was 140 kgs, was assisting Nikhil Advani in ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’ and had a girlfriend, would party and felt my life was headed in the right direction. I felt sorted and thought that I would direct my film by 22, till she broke up with me and suddenly I was confused about what my future held for me.”

However, even after his break-up, Arjun Kapoor used to hang out with Salman Khan, whom he considered his older brother. “He was my friend, my father-figure, older brother, everything at that point. He was an older brother I never had and he made me realise how important it is to have an older brother,” concluded Ek Villain Returns star.

Currently, Arjun Kapoor is in a happy space with Malaika Arora and the couple is head-over-heels in love with each other for a few years now. On the other hand, Arpita Khan is happily married to Aayush Sharma and the duo is parenting their two adorable baby boys.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Sona Home Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Selling Homeware At Ridiculously High Price: “Whitewashed Millionaire Indian Selling Overpriced Bullsh*t To Goras”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram