Ranbir Kapoor has been quite a lover boy but he’s broken a lot of hearts. His cheating scenario with Deepika Padukone is known to one and all. But before Alia Bhatt, it was Katrina Kaif that he was dating and one thought the duo was endgame. The actress once opened up on her fears with RK and his commitment issues. Scroll below for details.

Gossip mill has it that Ranbir and Katrina fell in love on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. He was dating Deepika Padukone during that time and how that shift happened, remains history. DP even slammed bikini pictures of the duo when they surfaced straight from Ibiza.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor called it quits after 6 years of relationship. While the actress mostly remained tight-lipped about her relationship, it was once that she expressed her concerns about Ranbir. When asked about their marriage plans, the Phone Bhoot actress told GQ, “My greatest fear is that if and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he (Ranbir) may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear.”

Katrina Kaif continued, “I am not as close to Ranbir’s family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. Family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry. I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for.”

Albeit, Ranbir Kapoor is now happily married to Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal.

