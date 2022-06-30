Bollywood actress Jiah Khan, who was well known for her appearance in Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd, reportedly committed suicide in 2013. Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi was later arrested for abetment to suicide and was subsequently released on bail.

Even after a decade, the case is not yet settled. Now Pancholi, who made his acting debut with ‘Hero’ in 2015, has now moved an application before the special CBI court in Mumbai stating that Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan is trying to delay the trial.

As per the ETimes report, Sooraj Pancholi has sought the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against Jiah Khan’s mother accusing her of evading summons and intentionally not appearing before the Special CBI Court.

The ‘Hero’ actor’s handwritten application read, “The prosecution has served the summons to the original complainant several times, but she is not appearing before this court to depose her statement. The original complainant doesn’t seem to be cooperating with this court for an expeditious trial and avoiding coming before this court to delay the trial.”

Reportedly, the special CBI judge AS Sayyad asked the CBI to file a reply to the application by Pancholi. The case has been adjourned for further hearing on July 7. The development came after the court issued summons multiple times since February 2022 to depose her statement.

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has filed two replies stating why she could not come to Mumbai from London to depose. Once, she said that her internet was not working and another time she said that her home was flooded. So far, in the trial, 14 witnesses have been deposed in court and a few more are to be presented before the court by the CBI.

