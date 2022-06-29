Aamir Khan doesn’t like to attend award shows is nothing new to his fans. Time and again reports of him ignoring to the world-famous award shows have made headlines like never before. Well, it is not something that happened recently. If you followed the showbiz for a long time when you’d know how so many things are said and written about the award shows. Not one but we have seen many celebrities calling out show makers for its format and approach. More over the talent, Bollywood award shows have always been about the glamour.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan is one of the actors, who boycotted award shows in the early stage of his career. But do you know one of the reasons of his decision was rumoured to be Shah Rukh Khan? Read on as we bring you an interesting scoop.

In the beginning of his career, Aamir Khan was quite active at the awards shows. In 1992, Aamir Khan presented the Best Actor Filmfare award to Anil Kapoor while he himself was nominated for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in the same year. In 1993, he was again nominated for Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke but it was Shah Rukh Khan who bagged the award for Baazigar. However, things went South for Mr Perfectionist in 1995 when SRK again won the Best Actor award for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge while Aamir was left disappointed as he was nominated for Rangeela. Aamir Khan’s role in Rangeela was highly appreciated by everyone.

Well, if media reports are to be believed all it took was just these 3 events for Aamir Khan to take the decision to stop attending the award shows from now on.

While Aamir Khan never addressed the rumours directly but he was once quoted saying. “Fact is that I have no objections to film awards per se. I just feel that if I don’t value a particular film award, then I won’t attend it either. Apart from the national award, I don’t see any other award ceremony that I should give value to. My personal experience about these award ceremonies is that I don’t trust them. I have no faith in them so I would prefer to stay away.”

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting line-up of projects. The superstar will make his comeback with War director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Later, he will be seen in noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki where he will be paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. And then will star in Atlee directorial Jawan. Latest reports suggest that newly married actress Nayanthara will soon join SRK for Mumbai shooting.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated on August 11. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

