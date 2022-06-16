After the thunderous success of Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai fans all over India are waiting for his next big film. And the wait is almost over! From the makers of the blockbuster hit franchise Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, comes maverick storyteller Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and it has already created quite a stir! Today, the makers of the film launched the first motion poster.

Advertisement

As the Raksha Bandhan makers chose August 11 as their release date, it will face a clash with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. After much delay, the makers zeroed down on August 11 date which is now shared by the Akshay Kumar starrer too. LSC also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks-led Forrest Gump.

Produced by Colour Yellow Productions, ZEE Studios and Cape of Good Films, Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar opposite each other for the very first time. The film also stars Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. The family drama is set to be an emotional roller-coaster that will embody the love between siblings.

Advertisement

Speaking about the motion poster, filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, “Raksha Bandhan has been a labour of love for me. It highlights the unconditional love between a brother and sister. The story is very close to my heart and I hope the audiences enjoy watching it soon!”

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the Aanand L Rai directorial has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Alka Hiranandanai and ZEE Studios. Presented by Colour Yellow, ZEE Studios and Cape of Good Films, the film is set to hit screens on 11th August 2022. The countdown to catch a glimpse of the film is already thick in the air.

It will be interesting to see who will win the clash- Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan? Who do you think will emerge as the box office winner?

Must Read: Brahmastra Vs Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office 500 Crore History! Ranbir Kapoor To Beat Aamir Khan In Inaugurating The Historic Club?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram