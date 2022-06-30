Ek Villain was one of the most loved and adored movies in the Bollywood industry. The adorable chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh’s scary avatar in the movie had all of us captivated right till the end. Now the franchise is planning to release its second instalment titled Ek Villain Returns.

Talking about the same, recently the trailer for the movie was released and now, fans have taken it to their social media platforms to explain their views on the same.

Recently, the much anticipated Ek Villain Returns dropped its first trailer and had a lot to express along with a lot of mysteries. The movie starring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor alongside Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria is a huge blend of action, drama, romance, and thriller. While many fans believe this movie has what it takes to make a banger appearance on the big screens, some are quite displeased with the trailer.

After the trailer was released, fans took it to their Twitter account sharing their views on the same. While some found the story to be quite promising, there are a few who trolled the movie. From talking about the actors in the movie to commenting on the movie’s poster, netizens shared their views on Ek Villain Returns.

Check out some of the tweets:

No matter how hard they try#EkVillainReturns can never match the aura of #ekvillain pic.twitter.com/UrX3x9YcO2 — R🦋 (@shrey_ms41) June 30, 2022

The crap called #EkVillainReturns trailer made me realise how important Shraddha's innocence was to the prequel. The new movie looks absolutely crass with no redemption qualities. They even managed to ruin Galliyan. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) June 30, 2022

What is this supposed to mean? AN AXE Body Spray & A Women Lingerie Advertisement? WOW #EkVillainReturns https://t.co/8UXAhjZtif — FilmOrama (@iFilmOrama) June 29, 2022

https://twitter.com/asjadnazir/status/1542489385270235137?t=vU49nC-VD_LO28zbBotadA&s=19

Will hate them to ruined such a gem movie 😾#EkVillainReturns 😾🔫 https://t.co/Jkgj5osPqT — 𝐀vni (@Avni_KLR) June 30, 2022

How many movies will it take for Disha Patani n Arjun Kapoor to give atlst 3-4 expressions???

Disha can give an excuse dat it's not in her genes n fmly

How many yrs will Arjun survive as actor n get away bcz of d "acha insaan hai" tag

John I never had hopes #EkVillainReturns — Shami_🥰❤️ (@Sakhi_0_Sakhi) June 30, 2022

Bakwaas trailer #EkVillainReturns nothing like the original one. Missing #ShraddhaKapoor — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) June 30, 2022

#EkVillainReturnstrailer John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor with zero expressions and cringe act le audience:- pic.twitter.com/ZCHoc4quTq — Mohd Nadeem (@nadducappuccino) June 30, 2022

Literally I’m right now after watching #EkVillainReturnstrailer & seeing same tadap movie wali acting of tara sutaria infect all the cast’s acting of movie.!! pic.twitter.com/v4Qf8Qq87j — Shanaya S (@thefoodiemonsta) June 30, 2022

Nice Casting.

4 Actors who can't act 🥲#EkVillainReturnsTrailer — 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐏𝐈𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐊 (@MediaTak_18) June 30, 2022

In the trailer which was released on YouTube, one also commented “Arjun Kapoor Is Great, But No One Can Replace KRK”

Talking about its predecessor, Ek Villain was released back on 27th June 2014. The movie won millions of hearts not just with its story but also with its heartfelt songs like Galliyan, Banjaara, and so on. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Sidharth Malhotra; Shraddha Kapoor; Riteish Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to hit the big screens on the 29th of July 2022. Mohit Suri is continuing the story with a cast featuring Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many more.

