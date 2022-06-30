Ek Villain Returns Trailer Gets Brutally Trolled Right After Its Release, Netizens Unsure About The Casting, One Questioned: "What Is This An Body Spray & A Women Lingerie Advertisement?"
Ek Villain Returns Trailer Released -Here’s How Fans Reacted ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ek Villain was one of the most loved and adored movies in the Bollywood industry. The adorable chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh’s scary avatar in the movie had all of us captivated right till the end. Now the franchise is planning to release its second instalment titled Ek Villain Returns.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, recently the trailer for the movie was released and now, fans have taken it to their social media platforms to explain their views on the same.

Advertisement

Recently, the much anticipated Ek Villain Returns dropped its first trailer and had a lot to express along with a lot of mysteries. The movie starring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor alongside Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria is a huge blend of action, drama, romance, and thriller. While many fans believe this movie has what it takes to make a banger appearance on the big screens, some are quite displeased with the trailer.

After the trailer was released, fans took it to their Twitter account sharing their views on the same. While some found the story to be quite promising, there are a few who trolled the movie. From talking about the actors in the movie to commenting on the movie’s poster, netizens shared their views on Ek Villain Returns.

Check out some of the tweets:

https://twitter.com/asjadnazir/status/1542489385270235137?t=vU49nC-VD_LO28zbBotadA&s=19

In the trailer which was released on YouTube, one also commented “Arjun Kapoor Is Great, But No One Can Replace KRK”

Talking about its predecessor, Ek Villain was released back on 27th June 2014. The movie won millions of hearts not just with its story but also with its heartfelt songs like Galliyan, Banjaara, and so on. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Sidharth Malhotra; Shraddha Kapoor; Riteish Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to hit the big screens on the 29th of July 2022. Mohit Suri is continuing the story with a cast featuring Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many more.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Addressed Death Threats Over Lok Sabha 2014 Elections’ Topic In Satyamev Jayate & Buying 10 Crores’ Bulletproof Mercedes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out