Aamir Khan and controversy are two such words that have been written simultaneously on several occasions. It is known that the actor is vocal about several things, be it political, social, or cultural issues. A lot of his work also reflects societal affairs, be it PK or Lagaan. One of his famous series, Satyamev Jayate, has been under the limelight as well.

Advertisement

Though mostly it’s because of the message on female foeticide, domestic violence, and child abuse that is sent to the audience but often was a part of controversy as well. There have been defamatory campaigns against the series and Khan as well.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan has made sure that he tackled everything that came his and Satyamev Jayate’s way, and so he did when it was reported that he received threats over the series. Back in 2014, rumours started to flow that the Dangal actor received several threats after season 2 was said to highlight issues related to Lok Sabha elections 2014.

It was also said that Aamir Khan even bought a bulletproof Mercedes Benz S600 worth Rs. 10 crores, which was customised to protect him from any bomb or bullet threat. However, the 3 Idiots actor denied those rumours and as per Indian Express, said, “I have not got any threats. I don’t fear… threats.” He continued, “Do not go with the rumours. There is no threat to me.”

Even if he may not have received threats over Satyamev Jayate, Aamir has faced backlash over several other things. One of the most famous was when the actor spoke about the rise of religious intolerance in India.

Now, Aamir Khan is set to make his big screen come back after four years. He will be appearing in Laal Singh Chaddha, a Bollywood remake of the classic movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be playing a role in the upcoming film.

Must Read: Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi On His ‘Highest Paid Actor On OTT’ Tag: “I Was Once Standing In Front Of Someone’s Car & People Started Saying It’s Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram