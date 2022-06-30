Bollywood celebrities often get trolled for the most bizarre reasons. From their public behaviour to fashion appearances to their airport looks, netizens judge them for everything they do. Earlier today, Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted in the city carrying her pup in the arms while her bodyguard held the umbrella over the actress and her dog. Apparently this gesture didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her for the same and also dragged Aamir Khan in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Fatima is quite popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. She’s quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life on it. Coming back to her recent outing, Shaikh was spotted in the city with her dog.

Fatima Sana Shaikh donned a casual look with black track pants and paired it with a tie & dye t-shirt. She clutched her hair and held her pet dog in her arms as her bodyguard accompanied her while holding the umbrella for her.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of the actress on his Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Fatima Sana Shaikh’s video, netizens also dragged his co-star Aamir Khan’s name in the comments section. A user on the photo-sharing site commented, “Chhata pakadne wale ko amir khan salary deta hoga…..😂😂😂” Another user commented, “This is what humanity is . Other person is holding your umbrella despite of you being strong enough to hold your own umbrella.” A third user commented, “This bodyguard is from Aamirs entourage probably?”

What are your thoughts on Fatima Sana Shaikh getting trolled by netizens on her latest outing? Tell us in the comments below.

